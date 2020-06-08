NED varsity senate presents 2020-21 budget

The NED University of Engineering and Technology in its senate meeting held online on Saturday approved annual accounts reports from 2018 to 2019, presented budget reports of 2019-20 and also the budget for the year 2020-21.

While addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi said that the budget for 2019-20 started with a Rs188.660 million deficit, but today the varsity ended the budget with Rs2.040 million. He mentioned that the budget 2020-21 was of Rs 3,109.268 million that would start from a Rs179.236 million deficit. However, the varsity finance department would try to properly manage accounts and make the budget surplus like the that of the past year.

Out of 76 members of the NED senate, the meeting was attended by 22 members in person while 52 members joined the session online. However, two members were unable to attend the meeting due to their personal reasons.

Presiding over the meeting Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, adviser to the chief minister on universities & boards, said that imparting quality education and exploring research made institutes prestigious. He said the NED University had been managing surplus budgets for the past three years, and that was really a big achievement.

He said that after the introduction of the Sindh Universities Act by the Sindh government, around 25 state-run universities were functioning across the province. Under the act, he added, the universities should have at least two campuses in each district so that local students could access higher education.

He said Sindh had many prestigious educational institutions, including historical colleges, varsities and schools; therefore, the provincial government had set a goal for the universities of Sindh to be included in the ranking of the top 100 universities around the world.