GO Pak Ltd to supply POL products consistently

LAHORE: In the current situation, Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited continues to supply products to its retail outlets and has become the second largest player in the country after PSO due to the extra efforts and continues to serve the nation.

Our depots and terminals are working round the clock to ensure upcountry movement of product despite the very difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We continue to supply products to our retail outlets and in case the general public faces any shortage, they are requested to please contact us via our website, phone number or social media. We will try our best to ensure that the product is made available as soon as any shortage is reported at any GO retail outlet.***