Nasir asks federal government not to take COVID-19 lightly

Criticising the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for their approach towards the COVID-19 pandemic, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said those who had been calling the coronavirus pandemic a mere influenza outbreak were now admitting that it was a serious issue and the epidemic situation had worsened.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the lack of seriousness on the part of the federal government had put the country in a predicament. "If the federal government continues to take the coronavirus pandemic so lightly, we don't know how many precious lives we will lose," he remarked.

Nasir said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had been saying from the day when the first case of COVID-19 emerged in the country that everyone should take the contagious disease seriously, but unfortunately the federal government failed to heed what the two leaders were pointing out constantly.

The information minister said it was the incompetence of the federal government due to which every person in the country would now have to learn living with the novel coronavirus. “Now no one knows how long this will last and how many people will be infected with the coronavirus.”

He was of the view that the sensible people always praised the steps taken by the Sindh government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province. Only those who believed in opposition for the sake of opposition censured the measures taken by the Sindh government which it took to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said. "It's amazing that at a time when the country was facing a pandemic, few people didn't forget to do politics," he added.

Nasir said Bilawal had repeatedly said to everyone that this was not the time for point-scoring, and it was better to put politics in quarantine, but few people kept on doing what they were used to.

He added that such people should have appreciated the good deeds of the Sindh government while pointing out its shortcomings. If all the provincial governments and the federal government had worked together, the situation in the country would have been very different today regarding the spread of COVID-19, he added.

The information minister said that although the Sindh government met with criticism, it did not show off while distributing rations to the people and took care of their self-esteem. He added that the Sindh government also did not want crowds to gather for collecting rations as it might lead to a rapid spread of COVID-19.

He said that on the contrary, the way the money was distributed to large crowds under the Ehsaas programme of the federal government, it might have caused the spread of COVID-19. Nasir claimed that things were going well in Sindh and the provincial government was taking very appropriate and timely steps to prevent the spread of covid-19.

The information minister said the attitude of the federal government and the constant frivolous statements of its spokespersons had negatively affected all the good actions of the Sindh government. "If the federal government and its spokespersons had shown prudence, we would be moving towards opening all our business activities today."