‘Navy playing leading role in promoting safe use of ocean resources’

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has issued a message on the occasion of World Oceans Day 2020.

In his message, he says: “World Oceans Day is celebrated globally to highlight the significance of oceans and to promote awareness for sustainable use of oceans and marine resources. This year’s theme is 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean'. Oceans are an essential component of the earth's ecosystem and sustainable oceans are critical for the sustenance of life on earth.”

He continues: “As the challenges to the oceans continue to grow, so does the need for novel solutions to fight these challenges. The purpose of observing this day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on oceans and mobilise global efforts for sustainable management of the world's oceans. It is a day to join hands and pledge for making coordinated efforts to protect our oceans from various types of threats.

“In line with the spirit of celebrating World Oceans Day, the Pakistan Navy is playing a leading role in promoting safe and sustainable use of ocean resources. Some of the major PN initiatives undertaken over the years include beach cleaning, construction of harbour debris collection boats, mangroves plantation, banning the use of destructive fishing nets, tackling oil pollution at sea and coordination with the industrial community to reduce waste dumping into the sea.

“On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment and resolve for preserving sustainable use of the oceans and marine resources. The PN will continue to play an important role in the global and national efforts to protect and preserve the oceans; mankind's shared resource for sustenance and prosperity.”