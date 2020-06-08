PPP to hold multi-party conference on Sindh’s issues

The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced that it would hold a multi-party conference in Karachi in the coming week on the issues of “conspiracy against the 18th constitutional amendment”, the National Finance Commission (NFC) and the “indifferent attitude of the federal government towards the pressing issues of the province related to the COVID-19 and locust emergencies”.

A statement issued on Sunday quoted PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro as saying that politicians belonging to various parties have been contacted by the province’s ruling party and invited to the upcoming multi-party conference in Karachi.

The parties that have been contacted include the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, the Awami National Party, the National Party and the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

The PPP Sindh chapter in this regard has also contacted leaders of Sindhi nationalist parties, including Ayaz Latif Palijo and Dr Qadir Magsi, to consult them on the issue of the forthcoming conference.

Khuhro said that formal invitations would be sent to the leaders of political parties and nationalist parties to attend the upcoming meeting. The contact drive of the PPP with political parties would continue in this regard.

The conference is being organised with the aim to adopt a mutual viewpoint and narrative of all the political stakeholders concerned on the issues of the 18th constitutional amendment, the NFC, the locust threat and the novel coronavirus emergency persisting in the province.

The PPP leader said Sindh will not accept any deduction in its due fiscal share in the NFC Award. He claimed that the Centre has been attempting to trample on the economic rights of the provinces on the pretext of clearing the debts of the country.

He alleged that the federal government has been wary of the greater fiscal share of the provinces in the NFC Award, and an attempt is being made to curtail this share so as to weaken the provinces.

He said that the 18th constitutional amendment carries the provision of increasing the fiscal share of the provinces in the NFC Award, and so it cannot be curtailed. He said that the share of the provinces in the NFC Award should be increased from 57 per cent to 60 per cent, and the provinces should be consulted by the Centre for the purpose.

Khuhro said that financially strong and prosperous provinces guarantee a strong federation in Pakistan, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal government is “not willing to accept this notion”.