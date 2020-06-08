COVID-19 kills 16 more as another 1,744 test positive in Sindh

Sixteen more people, including six women, have died due to COVID-19 and another 1,744 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease in the province reaching 650. Fourteen of the latest fatalities have been reported in Karachi alone.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 8,199 samples were tested in the past 24 hours — the highest in a day — resulting in 1,744 people (21.3 per cent) being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of them, 1,482 tested positive in Karachi and 54 in Hyderabad, he added.

He said the provincial government has so far conducted 321,009 tests, which have resulted in 38,108 positive cases, which means that 11.9 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected.

The chief executive said that after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.7 per cent. He added that 414 patients are in critical condition, of whom 67 are on life support.

He said that 18,682 patients are currently under treatment: 17,257 in self-isolation at home being treated through telemedicine, 63 at isolation centres and 1,362 at hospitals.

He added that 511 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 18,776, which shows a 49.3 per cent recovery rate.

Shah said that out of the 1,744 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,082 belong to Karachi Division: 370 of the new patients belong to District East, 286 to District South, 199 to District Central, 119 to District Malir, 60 to District Korangi and 48 to District West.

He added that Hyderabad has reported 54 more cases, Larkana 39, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Sukkur 31, Dadu and Ghotki 23 each, Mirpurkhas 14, Khairpur 11, Jamshoro nine, Tharparkar eight, Jacobabad and Umerkot two each, and Thatta, Tando Allahyar and Kambar one each.

The CM said that the infection rate of the novel coronavirus is on the rise because people are not complying with the standard operating procedures. “The situation is going from bad to worse, and we all have to respond to the situation responsibly.”