‘140-bed HDU at Expo Centre facility to be ready in 10 days’

Work to establish a 140-bed high-dependency unit (HDU) at the field isolation facility set up at the Expo Centre has been started in collaboration with the Indus Health Network (IHN) to accommodate the growing number of COVID-19 patients who require oxygen due to breathing difficulties after being infected with the novel coronavirus, and the unit will be made functional within the next 10 days, officials said on Sunday.

“One of the six halls at the field isolation centre is being turned into an HDU having at least 140 beds with a small intensive care unit for the patients whose condition deteriorates too rapidly,” said a Sindh government official.

The Expo Centre facility is serving as an isolation centre with a small, 20-bed oxygen-dependency unit, but due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients who require oxygen therapy, the authorities have decided to establish an HDU there, added the official.

“The Sindh government has requested the IHN to help establish the HDU, and they have started working on the project. The foundation stone of the unit has been laid, construction is under way and oxygen lines are being laid at one of the halls of the Expo Centre for oxygen-dependent COVID-19 patients.”

The authorities said that all the public and private COVID-19 treatment facilities in Karachi are packed to capacity, but the number of patients is constantly on the rise, adding that several people are losing their lives on a daily basis because they are unable to find beds at the city’s tertiary-care health facilities.

The administration of the Expo Centre isolation facility confirmed that they have started the construction of a 140-bed HDU in one of the halls, saying that the unit will be ready within 10 days.

“We hope that our HDU will be operational within the next seven to 10 days, and by June 17, we will be admitting mild to moderately sick patients who require oxygen therapy,” said an official of the administration, adding that they have already started admitting patients requiring oxygen.

“Against the initial standard operating procedures of the facility, we have now started admitting patients who require oxygen and are not refusing patients who come here. We are in coordination with all the tertiary-care health facilities, and if a patient’s oxygen level drops to below 90 per cent, we shift them to any of those facilities where a bed is available.”

The official said that some of the staff to run the HDU will be provided by the Sindh Health Department while some will be comprised of volunteers and people hired by the management of the facility. “We are receiving a lot of cooperation and support from the public and private health sectors, and are hopeful of running the unit efficiently.”

Responding to a query, the official said that the number of patients at the Expo Centre has increased to 96, adding that they are now taking all types of COVID-19 patients, irrespective of age or health conditions.

“Except for small children because we do not have any trained paediatricians, and pregnant ladies, we are now admitting elderly patients with other health conditions too. But once our HDU is operational, we will be taking serious patients requiring high-flow oxygen and

special care.”