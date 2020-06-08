Staying safe

We are living in a world which is completely different than it was a few months ago. With the Covid-19 pandemic upon us, we are now staying home and opting for alternatives which we would have not considered in the past. From private offices to government departments, people are working-from-home and that has proved to be an effective way to check the spread. However, there are certain industries which are open and their employees are serving the nation as front line heroes. Banks, restaurants, delivery service, logistic, food and beverage industries are some of the prime examples. For people who are taking risks by going out to work every day, it is imperative that they take the necessary precautions. I recently heard about corona health services and other insurance schemes which are being offered by companies such as Easypaisa etc, which seem like a decent option for such people. Other than wearing gloves and masks, I believe that they should opt for such insurance schemes as they are available for very economical prices. I believe that maximum people should benefit from this as it is definitely better to be safe than sorry.

Syed Fakhir Ali

Lahore