close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 8, 2020

No fuel

Newspost

 
June 8, 2020

Fuel shortage is being observed all over the country since its price reduction on June 1,2020. Is it due to lack of supply or hoarding?

Whatever the reason may be, the government should ensure smooth supply of fuel to the consumers. Already the country is in crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, and shortage of fuel is adding to our woes.

Col (r) Faqir Tariq Masood

Peshawar

Latest News

More From Newspost