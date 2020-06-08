Proceed with caution

This refers to the letter 'Logical plans' (June 4) by P S Ahmed. One wonders about the rationale behind restricting the timings of keeping the markets open till 7pm, thereby inviting the rush of people in shops. A similar illogical decision was made earlier by keeping malls closed while allowing the opening of shops, despite the fact that malls have more space for social distancing.

Furthermore, I would suggest that the decision to open up the construction sector should be re-visited to ensure if the beneficiaries of this sector are a few interest groups or the people in general. The opening up of the tourism sector should be cautiously implemented. as it would open up the floodgates of the spread of the virus due to overcrowding and traffic jams.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad