This refers to the letter 'Mask safety' (June 4, 2020) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. I agree with the writer's points. It is a praiseworthy decision to wear face masks to control the spread of the coronavirus in public places. I appeal all to wear face masks before visiting any public places for their own safety. And I request the concerned authorities to conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about the benefits and proper usage of face masks.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech