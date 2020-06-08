Loans and plans

There have been a couple of developments in terms of actions and agreements to get more loans from the international donor community. In the first development, Pakistan has signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to receive a loan worth $300 million. The loan will be used to strengthen public health response to the coronavirus pandemic and help the poor in their fight against Covid-19. The loan is likely to enhance the government of Pakistan’s capabilities to meet the basic needs of the vulnerable segments of society. With the second development, Pakistan has prepared and submitted an action plan to international donor agencies requesting for billions of dollars in loans stretching over the next couple of years so that Pakistan can mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic and its resultant effects on economy and society.

The Planning Commission has been spearheading these efforts to prepare and present the National Action Mitigation Plan (NAMP). The government is planning to launch a mitigation programme amounting to Rs100 billion that will be used to implement small schemes, and the remaining amount of the requested multibillion-dollar package will help the government in meeting its balancing requirements. An interesting aspect of this episode is that the government is not likely to support any unapproved projects in the coming budget’s development plan. Some multilateral creditors such as the IMF, the World Bank and the ADB have been kind enough to have already started providing support to Pakistan for its immediate need. But the economic and financial mess Pakistan is in requires much more than meeting its pressing needs for now. The government needs to revive the economy and for that the only thing the present economic managers can think of is seeking support from international partners. These partners appear to be generous at the moment but the question is: how long can the government depend on the largess of these partners who may not be as selfless as the government would like us to believe?

Pakistan is already at the top of the ADB borrowers list with $12 billion outstanding in 2019. In fact, Pakistan had the unenviable distinction of being one of the top three borrowers from the ADB last year. Its outstanding loans – just from the ADB – are equivalent to the value of nearly half of Pakistan’s annual exports. It is no consolation for Pakistan that the other two largest borrowers from the ADB are China and India, which owe over 17 billion dollars each, which is negligible if you compare it with their huge annual exports. Last year, Pakistan also became the first country to approach policy-based lending service of the ADB which was a new window for budgetary support to avert balance of payment crisis, even after the IMF loan agreement was signed. Now, our economic planners have also reportedly asked the donors to evaluate the losses suffered by the Pakistan economy. All this does not portray a good picture of the economy of Pakistan. Though the loans may serve as a temporary relief, counting on them as a permanent mechanism to solve our economic woes is not going to work. The government has been leading this country into an economic abyss for the past two years, much before the novel coronavirus arrived. We need better policies more than new loans.