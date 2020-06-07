Bride, groom make each other wear masks at wedding

KATHMANDU: The Covid-19 pandemic has forced people across the globe to adopt new practices and tweak old existing traditions. One such new ritual of ‘exchanging masks’ seen at a wedding amidst lockdown has left netizens in splits, foreign media reported.

Though most festivals and celebrations involving big gatherings have been cancelled, a number of wedding ceremonies while following lockdown rules have taken place. As masks have become an integral part of the bridal wear, this Nepali couple is going viral for making one another wear face masks during the ceremony.

Originally posted on TikTok by user Sweta Adhikari (@adhsweta), the viral clip shows the bride and groom sitting side by side on chairs and making each other wear masks as guests applaud and cheer. One woman is also heard saying in background, “Virus…now, no more virus.”

While the original post has been now removed from the app, the clip has been shared on other social media platforms with all making the same joke dubbing their actions as ‘new corona rituals’ at weddings.