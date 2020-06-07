US protesters protect Muslims so they can pray during demonstrations

WASHINGTON: Muslims were able to pray safely during a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn after hundreds of people formed a protective circle, foreign media reported.

A moving video shows non-Muslims creating a human shield to keep Muslims out of potential harm from officers of the New York Police Department (NYPD), who have come under fire over their excessive use of force. Stance Grounded, who tweeted the footage, said: ‘Non-Muslims surround Muslims so they can pray safely from the harm of the NYPD during a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn, New York. I LOVE THIS. THIS IS HUMANITY!’ He added: ‘They were really prepared to get tear gassed, maced, shot w/ rubber bullets just so fellow humans could pray in peace. If that isn’t LOVE, I don’t know what is. If that isn’t HOPE, I don’t know what is’.

Protests over the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, have entered their 11th day in cities across the US. A video showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes as he gasped ‘I can’t breathe’, has sparked the biggest uprising against racial injustice and police brutality in the US since the 1960s. Many protesters have defied curfews imposed by US authorities, but the vast majority have been demonstrating peacefully when doing so. While some police chiefs have taken the knee as a mark of respect for Floyd, shocking videos have shown police responding to protesters with violence, firing tear gas and pepper bullets to try to disperse crowds. In the latest example, police in Buffalo City, New York, were filmed aggressively pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground and walking away as he lay motionless and bleeding from his ear.

The video of Muslims being protected as they pray has been praised for showing people coming together in a show of solidarity against racism. It comes after President Donald Trump was accused of seeking to divide America with his response to the Black Lives Matter protests. Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis issued a blistering statement attacking Trump’s plans to deploy the military on US streets to handle unrest that flared up in some US cities. ‘Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us’, he wrote, adding, ‘We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.’

Defiant Black Lives Matter protesters say they refuse to be divided and on Thursday about 2,000 people joined a Muslims against Police Brutality march through Brooklyn. The seven-mile walk took three hours and 23,000 steps before ending in prayers, according to one local report. Non-Muslims stood around the worshippers silently and linked their arms to protect them. Tweeting the video of the scene, author Simran Jeet Singh said: ‘This is the beauty of intersectional solidarity. The revolution will not be divided’.