Railway passengers without face masks to be fined

LAHORE: In the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Pakistan Railways announced imposing fine on the people entering the railway stations and trains without wearing face masks.

According to a notification issued by PR Lahore Divisional Commercial Officer Shirin Hina Asghar here on Saturday, the passengers have been asked to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear masks, otherwise, a fine of Rs 500 would be charged.

Apart from this, railways staff can off-load a passenger from the train and send him out of the premises of railway station with the help of PR police in case of violation of SOPs.