All Sikhs want Khalistan: Akal Takht

Vty News report

AMRITSAR: Akal Takht acting Jathedar (group leader) Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday said that all Sikhs want Khalistan and if the Union government gives it, they shall take it. He was responding to questions at a press conference on the occasion of the 36th ‘Ghallughara Diwas’, the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, foreign media reported. At the press

conference, when asked about sloganeering at Akal Takht in favour of Khalistan during and after his anniversary speech, the Jathedar, who is a PhD scholar, said: “There is nothing wrong if slogans are raised after the function. If the government gives us Khalistan, what more can we ask for? We shall accept it. Every Sikh wants Khalistan.”

The Jathedar then went on to clarify: “Guru Nanak Dev Ji had laid the foundation of Begampura. Guru Hargobind Singh founded Akal Takht. It is our great sovereign commitment.”

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal was also sitting next to the Jathedar when he made the statement. Asked the same question, Longowal, who initially tried to evade an answer, said: “If anyone offers it to us, we shall take it.”

Pro-Khalistan sloganeering on the Operation Blue Star anniversary have become an annual event.