Worldwide corona toll crosses 400,000

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 400,472 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to international media reports. At least 6,926,560 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,389,218 are now considered recovered. The United States is the worst-hit country with 111,858 deaths from 1,980,879 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,465 deaths from 284,868 cases, Brazil with 35,211 deaths and 651,980 infections, Italy with 33,846 deaths from 234,801 cases, and France with 29,142 deaths and 153,634 cases.