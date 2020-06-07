Rehman be asked about ‘that’ night: Cynthia

& Faizan Bangash : ISLAMABAD: Cynthia D Ritchie Saturday said that former interior minister Rehman Malik should be asked about the night he invited her to his home in the Minister's Enclave to discuss her 'visa'.

“The flowers, the electronic device (unusual) gift & the drugged drinks he gave me,” she tweeted.

"Ask him if he remembers what I wore & what he said when he was on top of me. Bc I DO." The American citizen also alleged that Pakistan People’s Party was harassing journalist to write in party’s favour.

She also tweeted: “Absolutely. As I said before, I'm ready for a court. All the documents, voice notes, filthy images and rape threats from PPP, the data scientists who've assisted in putting together this nexis [sic] of harassment. I hope PPP is ready for my suit.”

Earlier in a statement to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ritchie said that she has been living in Pakistan for the past 10 years. “I’ve worked closely with CTD's, Female Commandos in KP, Highways and Motorways Police, Military, NACTA, etc. I am also proud to say I met my fiancee here in Pakistan and we plan to announce our engagement soon. I have always been a law abiding resident of Pakistan.” She also alleged in her statement that there were links of anti-state activities between PTM and PPP.

“To be clear, I would never make defamatory statements without evidentiary support. Even though that's what PPP and PTM do to me all the time: claiming I am on 'Government Payroll' and 'hunt dissidents'. I am a freelancer and pay taxes to FBR and report my income to IRS in USA. I am not on government payroll. I take projects (such as KP Dept of Archaeology/ Engro/ and some cleared NGOs) as matters of personal and professional interest,” she said.

She said asked the PPP submit a public apology to her. “I will acknowledge the apology and consider removing the tweet. I will only accept an apology from the Chairman of the party,” she said.

“And, to be fair, I've wanted to do a documentary on Bilawal as a potential future leader. I have no interest in fighting PPP. But I will NOT be threatened or - especially - have my family threatened. And I WILL fight them with truth, if I have to,” she said in the statement.

She also attached some screenshots she claimed were harassing.

Asim Yasin adds: Earlier, the PPP claimed that the Additional Sessions Judge and Justice of Peace had summoned US citizen Cynthia D Richie along with the officials of FIA, Cyber Crimes, and PTA on June 9 on the complaint of President Pakistan People’s Party, Islamabad Raja Shakeel Ahmed Abbasi.

However, the PPP’s claim of summoning of Ms Ritchie was not confirmed from other sources. It was confirmed that FIA Cybercrime Wing was served the notice on Saturday.

The party office-bearers from the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have also registered complaints with the FIA, Cyber Crimes, and PTA.

PPP ex-senator Sehar Kamran had also written letters to agencies, asking questions about her stay and agenda.

The PPP claimed that no action had been taken against Ms. Ritchie due to her close “association with the PTI government” due to which she continued to level baseless accusations against the PPP leadership on the social media.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Committee on Interior and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Saturday strongly rejected the “baseless and wild allegations” of Cynthia D. Ritchie against him.

In a statement, the spokesperson for Rehman Malik stated that Malik had endorsed the statement of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in which he had denied Cynthia’s allegations.

In a video broadcast live on Facebook a day ago, US national and blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie alleged that one of the party's senior members had raped her, while two others had "manhandled" her on a separate occasion.

Senator A. Rehman Malik strongly denied these wild and fabricated allegations against him, which she had done to malign and scandalise him with mala fide intentions.

“She has leveled these allegations of rape against Senator A. Rehman Malik after 10 years on the instigation of some vested group only to harm his reputation. Tweets from Indian RAW directly threatening Senator A. Rehman Malik give hint of some dirty moves against him, as Senator A. Rehman Malik stands against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is committed to the Kashmir cause.”

Senator A. Rehman Malik, however, considers it below his dignity to respond to the US citizen Cynthia D. Ritchie’s wild and baseless allegations against him, the spokesman said.

He said Malik respects all women, including her, and hence would not like to use any derogatory remarks.

He has always been fighting for the rights and dignity of women. Her reaction has also come due to Senator A. Rehman Malik’s action as the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior regarding the derogatory remarks and fake news of the said US citizen against Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, which she has tweeted earlier. “

Senator A Rehman Malik’ sons independently have asked their lawyers for a necessary legal action and defamation against Ms Ritchie.

Faizan Bangash adds from Lahore: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and another senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Makhdoom Shahabuddin have termed US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie’s allegations absurd and baseless.

Talking to The News, Gilani said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a leader of global stature and Cynthia came up with highly objectionable statement against her, after which the entire party reacted to it. He said his son, MPA Ali Hyder Gilani, announced moving the court, and in reaction Cynthia started 'targeting' him and levelling allegations which had no substance or reality.

He said it was the same Cynthia who, a few months ago, attended a reception hosted by PPP stalwart Faisal Kundi at the residence of a former Pakistani diplomat and praised him before his son as he (Gilani) was unable to attend that event due to ill health.

She had conveyed her regards to him and had stated that Mr Gilani was held in great esteem by the people in the US.

Separately, Makhdoom Shahabuddin, former federal minister from Rahim Yar Khan, stated that the allegations levelled by Cynthia were totally absurd, false and baseless.

Terming the episode a plot against the PPP, Makhdoom said that whenever he met Cynthia Ritchie, he treated her well and always showed respect to her, adding that the accusation of manhandling levelled against him could only be described as absurd. He said Cynthia also tried to malign Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and now she was targeting her stalwarts, which gave a clear indication that she was acting on some agenda.

"My loyalty is with the PPP and I will remain committed to my party," said Shahabuddin, who was also a minister in the cabinet of Benazir Bhutto between 1993 and 1996. He also served as PPP Southern Punjab president besides being a federal minister in the cabinet of Yusuf Raza Gilani.