Demos against US police brutality: Protests worldwide embrace ‘Black Lives Matter ovement’

LONDON/DENVER/WASHINGTON: Thousands of people took to the streets in European and Asian cities on Saturday, demonstrating in support of US protests against police brutality.

Police in the German city of Hamburg used pepper spray on protesters and were ready to deploy water cannons. The rolling, global protests reflect rising anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as fellow officers stood by. In London, thousands of protesters ignored wet weather to crowd into Parliament Square, chanting: “No justice, no peace, no racist police.” In Berlin, demonstrators filled the central Alexanderplatz, while there was also a protest in Warsaw.

In Brisbane, one of several Australian cities where rallies were held, police estimated 10,000 people joined a peaceful protest, wearing masks and holding “Black Lives Matter” placards. Many wrapped themselves in indigenous flags, calling for an end to police mistreatment of indigenous Australians.

In Sydney, a last-minute court decision overruled a coronavirus ban as several thousand people marched amid a heavy police presence. In Tokyo, marchers protested against what they said was police mistreatment of a Kurdish man who says he was stopped while driving and shoved to the ground. In Seoul, dozens of South Korean activists and foreign residents gathered, some wearing black masks with “can’t breathe” in Korean, echoing George Floyd’s final words as he lay on the pavement.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Ottawa on Friday.