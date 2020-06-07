Evidence of plane crash collected

LAHORE: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has widened the circle of investigation by collecting evidence from the Lahore airport in connection with the Karachi plane crash. The sealed data has been handed over to the Investigation Board. According to sources, the board has collected record from the Lahore control tower, Lahore approach, and Lahore area control. Civil Aviation officials have provided the board with record of contacts and communication held between Lahore and Karachi ATC. The video recording of radar has been provided in MP-4 format and will be run or made operational by computer. It will be very helpful in investigations, said the sources. The statement of the air controller, log book and copies of duty roster have been handed over to the board.