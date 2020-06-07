SC corona suo motu case: Sindh, Punjab, KP govts submit reports

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was Saturday informed that the Sindh government had sanctioned a special grant of Rs140 million for payment of salary and provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the sanitary staff of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), DHA on the request of the Local Government Department.

The Sindh government through additional chief secretary (Home) submitted a report to the Supreme Court in the coronavirus suo motu case.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will resume hearing today.

Similarly, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also submitted its report to the apex court and informed that a 250-bed isolation and treatment center/hospital had been established for the corona patients at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad with all medical facilities.

The hospital will help in reducing the burden on quarantine facilities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and once the calamity is over, the facility could be used as infectious diseases institute.

On last date of hearing on May 19, the court on the complaint made by chairman Implementation of Minority Rights Forum had directed all the provinces to ensure provision of protective kits to the sanitary workers besides ensuring their pensionary benefits.

The court had directed the Sindh government to pay outstanding nine-month salary to the sanitary workers in Hyderabad within two days.

In pursuance of the court’s direction, the court was informed that the Sindh chief minister had sanctioned a special grant of Rs140 million for payment of salary and provision of PPE to the sanitary staff of Water and Sanitation Agency.

Out of the said amount, salary to the sanitary staff of Wasa Hyderabad was paid for the months of March and April 2020 besides provisions of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs)”, the report added.