Shahbaz tells Imran: Review your COVID-19 policy if confusion has ended now

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, has said Prime Minister Imran must review his faulty coronavirus policy if the fast spread of deadly infections has ended his confusion.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said, “The havoc wreaked by the pandemic should have ended Imran Khan’s confusion.

“The devastation caused by the novel coronavirus has blown the lid off Imran government’s claims of performance and exemplary fight against the disease.”

The opposition leader said the federal government must sit with the provinces and discuss the surging deaths and spread of coronavirus in the country.

While expressing grief and alarm over the rapidly worsening situation, he said people should not be left at the mercy of fatal virus and a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) should be called immediately.

He said the nation was praying for the fast recovery of 1,040 doctors treating themselves in home quarantines and 200 doctors fighting for their lives in hospitals. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa alone, 553 medics including 250 doctors, 100 lady doctors and 98 nurses are infected with the disease, he said and paid rich tribute to their high spirits.

Shahbaz demanded that the complaints of people running from pillar to post to get treated in the face of lack of facilities in hospitals must be addressed swiftly.

He said it is criminal negligence on the part of the government to blame people for the spread of coronavirus. He regretted that the government did not create awareness among people about the deadly virus and kept playing down the situation, misinforming masses about the dangers of the pandemic.

The PML-N president called for a serious review of the government’s lockdown easing policy in the light of the surging deaths and spread of infections in the country.