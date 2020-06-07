Rehman be asked about ‘that’ night: Cynthia

By Asim Yasin *** Faizan Bangash

ISLAMABAD: Cynthia D Ritchie Saturday said that former interior minister Rehman Malik should be asked about the night he invited her to his home in the Minister's Enclave to discuss her 'visa'.

“The flowers, the electronic device (unusual) gift & the drugged drinks he gave me,” she tweeted.

“Ask him if he remembers what I wore & what he said when he was on top of me. Bc I DO.”

The American citizen also alleged that Pakistan People’s Party was harassing journalist to write in party’s favour. She also tweeted: “Absolutely. As I said before, I’m ready for a court. All the documents, voice notes, filthy images and rape threats from PPP, the data scientists who’ve assisted in putting together this nexis [sic] of harassment. I hope PPP is ready for my suit.”

Earlier in a statement to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ritchie said that she has been living in Pakistan for the past 10 years.

“I’ve worked closely with CTD’s, Female Commandos in KP, Highways and Motorways Police, Military, NACTA, etc. I am also proud to say I met my fiancee here in Pakistan and we plan to announce our engagement soon. I have always been a law abiding resident of Pakistan.”

She also alleged in her statement that there were links of anti-state activities between PTM and PPP.

“To be clear, I would never make defamatory statements without evidentiary support. Even though that’s what PPP and PTM do to me all the time: claiming I am on ‘Government Payroll’ and ‘hunt dissidents’. I am a freelancer and pay taxes to FBR and report my income to IRS in USA. I am not on government payroll. I take projects (such as KP Dept of Archaeology/ Engro/ and some cleared NGOs) as matters of personal and professional interest,” she said.

She said asked the PPP submit a public apology to her. “I will acknowledge the apology and consider removing the tweet. I will only accept an apology from the Chairman of the party,” she said.

“And, to be fair, I’ve wanted to do a documentary on Bilawal as a potential future leader. I have no interest in fighting PPP. But I will NOT be threatened or - especially - have my family threatened. And I WILL fight them with truth, if I have to,” she said in the statement.

She also attached some screenshots she claimed were harassing.

Asim Yasin adds: Earlier, the PPP claimed that the Additional Sessions Judge and Justice of Peace had summoned US citizen Cynthia D Richie along with the officials of FIA, Cyber Crimes, and PTA on June 9 on the complaint of President Pakistan People’s Party, Islamabad Raja Shakeel Ahmed Abbasi.

However, the PPP’s claim of summoning of Ms Ritchie was not confirmed from other sources. It was confirmed that FIA Cybercrime Wing was served the notice on Saturday.

The party office-bearers from the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have also registered complaints with the FIA, Cyber Crimes, and PTA.

PPP ex-senator Sehar Kamran had also written letters to agencies, asking questions about her stay and agenda.

The PPP claimed that no action had been taken against Ms. Ritchie due to her close “association with the PTI government” due to which she continued to level baseless accusations against the PPP leadership on the social media.