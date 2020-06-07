China targets land grabs, forced evictions in new law

BEIJING: Farmers in China have faced forced evictions and illicit land grabs for decades — sources of social unrest that the government is finally trying to address in a major shake-up of its property law.

Millions of hectares of rural land were taken away from farmers in the past three decades and given to developers as China raced to urbanise, often with little or no compensation in return.

Rural migrants living in run-down inner-city areas have also been forcefully evicted in recent years as cities fight congestion.

“Land disputes trigger half of an estimated 100,000 social protests in China every year, making them the second leading cause for public unrest after labour disputes,” Ni Yulan, a lawyer who advocates for property rights of low-income families in Beijing, told AFP.

Ni has been jailed twice for her advocacy and is paralysed from the waist down, a result she says of beatings received during her detention. Her house in Beijing was demolished by officials in 2008, but she hasn´t yet been able to file a complaint about it because local courts were operating hand in glove with the local government, her husband Dong Jiqin said.

China´s first-ever civil code approved by parliament last week focuses on giving judges greater independence and curbing the influence of local officials, but the judiciary is still ultimately answerable to the Communist Party.