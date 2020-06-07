close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
June 7, 2020

Dutch start mink cull after virus infections

THE HAGUE: Dutch authorities on Saturday starting culling more than 1,500 minks after coronavirus infections surfaced at a farm.

The cull at a mink farm in southern Netherlands, the epicentre of the country´s outbreak, was due to have started earlier but two animal rights groups tried to halt the slaughter. However, a judge turned down their plea on Friday. The killing began at the farm in Deurne, Frederique Hermie, a spokeswoman from the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority said.

