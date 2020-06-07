Dutch start mink cull after virus infections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: Dutch authorities on Saturday starting culling more than 1,500 minks after coronavirus infections surfaced at a farm.
The cull at a mink farm in southern Netherlands, the epicentre of the country´s outbreak, was due to have started earlier but two animal rights groups tried to halt the slaughter. However, a judge turned down their plea on Friday. The killing began at the farm in Deurne, Frederique Hermie, a spokeswoman from the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority said.