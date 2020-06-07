close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

Three more Guinness Records for Rashid

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

LAHORE: Martial artist Rashid Naseem got three more attempts approved by the Guinness World Records which took his records tally to 51.

The new entries to his record belt are the Fastest time to unscrew 10 bottle caps with a nunchaku (17.82s), Most playing cards removed between two balanced bottles with a nunchaku in one minute (12) and Most consecutive bottle caps unscrewed with a kick (29).

With achieving three more records, Naseem has accomplished his dream to bag 50 records for his country. “The biggest dream of my life has come true. I have worked really hard to make it happen,” the martial artist said in a statement. “Today my record tally has reached 51 and my academy’s record tally to 65. This all I have done without any support from the government,” he added.

Latest News

More From Sports