ICC condemns racial incidents

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has posted a video on its Twitter account in which they finally condemned racial incidents taking place across the world.

The sport’s governing body posted a video of the England side winning their maiden World Cup title with fans from all over coming together to witness the moment. ‘Without diversity, cricket is nothing. Without diversity, you don't get the full picture.’

The killing of an unarmed black man named George Floyd in the American state of Minneapolis sparked protests across the country. The incident received worldwide condemnation. The cricketing fraternity also stressed for unity. West Indies cricketers Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle had urged the ICC to start speaking against racial incidents.