Balochistan has plenty of cricket talent: Afridi

LAHORE: Former cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that the social and welfare work which he is doing should not be given political angle.

The all-rounder visited the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) and said he has been associated with social work for three years as he wants to serve people.

He said Balochistan possesses plenty of cricket talent and he wants to serve the province in this field as well. I will take the emerging players to Karachi and take care of their cricket as well as education, he added.