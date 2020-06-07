TT coach Zahida’s death condoled

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Saturday, have condoled the deaths of provincial table tennis coach Zahida Sultana and mother of Tehsil Sports Officer (TSO) Nowshera Virkan M Azam Pall. Zahida was the wife of Punjab’s senior hockey coach Khalid Nawaz Maharvi.

Condoling the deaths, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.