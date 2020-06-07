‘Ex-Mr Pakistan Yahya Butt an asset of country’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Saturday, said the legends like Yahya Butt are true asset of Pakistan. “Yahya Butt has contributed great services for the country in the field of bodybuilding”.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti also prayed for speedy recovery of former Mr Pakistan Yahya Butt from coronavirus. Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti stressed the masses to take complete preventive measures against the fatal Covid-19 pandemic. “People must follow the directives of govt and use facemask and sanitizer regularly to keep themselves safe from this deadly virus,” he added. LONDON: Kameko won the opening British horse racing classic of the season in the English 2000 Guineas on Saturday, with previously unbeaten favourite Pinatubo a disappointing third at Newmarket.

Kameko came late under champion jockey Oisin Murphy to pass Frankie Dettori on the well-backed Aidan O’Brien runner Wichita to give the jockey and trainer Andrew Balding their first win in the race.

"The first half (of the race) went to plan... Don’t know what Oisin was doing second half, but delighted with (the) end result," said Balding. Kameko is now 3/1 for the Derby.

Odds-on favourite Pinatubo had every chance but William Buick could find nothing as the horse experienced defeat for the first time in his seven-race career.

Racing returned in Britain earlier this week following the coronavirus lockdown. —AFP