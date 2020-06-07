PCB lauded for withdrawing job termination notices

LAHORE: Several former cricketers have lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision of withdrawing service termination notices to 55 of its staffers.

The board had faced severe criticism after it opted to downsize, starting with a series of low-grade employees. Following the backlash, however, PCB CEO Wasim Khan went back on the decision. The change of hearts was lauded by former Test captain Aamir Sohail - one of the staunchest critics of the PCB.“I praise the decision by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to withdraw the termination notices. It was a mistake which has now been rectified by the Chairman and I hail the decision,” he said.

Another former Test captain Rashid Latif, who also does not see eye to eye with the board on several issues, said: “It is heartening to know that the lower-grade staffers have also been considered a part of the PCB family. During former chairman Najam Sethi’s tenure 27 analysts were fired and despite calls for their reinstatement from all quarters, they were not reinstated.”

Former Test batsman Faisal Iqbal also welcomed PCB’s reversal on its initial decision to wield the axe.