Saqlain keen to make Pakistan the top team

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Head of Player Development Saqlain Mushtaq stressed the need for everyone to come together to make Pakistan the top team across all three formats of the game.

“We have to make Pakistan the top side in the world,” the former spinner said. “We will bring our players in the world class category and make them a brand. We can produce top quality players if everyone is on the same page but he said that the side needs time to produce solid results”.

The former off-spinner added that players have to be made mentally strong. “I will work on finding spinners along with grooming the talent.”

Commenting on playing the game with bio-security measures, Saqlain added that it will be difficult for the Pakistan players to play under such arrangements but they can’t just sit idle wither.

“Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and his team will be coming up with a plan which will provide his side a good opportunity for training. It will be highly beneficial if they are allowed to train just for a week.”

As head of player development, he said that it was an honour to be working with the cricket board again. “I have a good vision as far as my department is concerned.”

National Cricket Academy Lahore has now been transformed into a High Performance Center. Along with Director High Performance Nadeem Khan, former off-spinner and doosra inventor Saqlain have been appointed as Head of International Player Development and Grant Bradburn as Head of High Performance Coaching.

After Nadeem, Mushtaq has taken over his responsibilities at the High Performance Center.

Mushtaq said that no sector will be missed, batsmen, fast bowlers, spinners, wicket keepers and all-rounders will be worked on and work will be done wholeheartedly.

Mushtaq will work closely with the coaches of Pakistan team and Under-19 squad. Mushtaq says that everyone has the same job so we all have a patch. But we have to work with one more thought, first we were given a world class chit, now we have to prepare the youth and give them a world class chit and for that we have to work together.

He said that if Pakistan is to become a world number one, it has to work together, it is not an easy task and it will not happen overnight, it needs time, we are not magicians but we have to come up with a vision.

Mushtaq believes that it is not easy to bring athletes to sports activities in a bio-secure environment after a long hiatus due to the corona virus, but Misbah-ul-Haq and his colleagues must have devised a program that would help athletes.

“I personally think as a player it would be nice if the players could get a week to play together, side matches before regular matches when you have to play a mutual series you can also come to rhythm by playing.”