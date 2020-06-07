Zaigham urges PBF to strengthen its coaches pool

KARACHI: Former Asian Games silver medallist boxer Zaigham Maseel on Saturday urged Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) to strengthen its coaches pool by sending educated and learned former boxers for coaching courses.

“Coaching is the most vital part in boxing promotion. We have only two AIBA 3-star coaches and for the last 13 years or so we have not added any 3-star coach to the same pool and it’s a big issue of Pakistan’s boxing,” Zaigham told ‘The News’ in an interview from Bahrain on Saturday.

Pakistan has two AIBA 3-star coaches in the shape of former Asian champion Ali Bakhsh and Olympian Arshad Hussain.

AIBA had conferred 3-star diplomas on the duo in the first decade of the current century. Ali has retired from K-Electric and Arshad has retired from Army.

As per international rules only AIBA 3-star coach can act as head coach of a national team.

When asked about the coaching calibre of the Pakistan’s AIBA 3-star coaches Zaigham gave a mixed response.

“No doubt, they are good coaches but they don’t have such level of academic qualification to develop a team to do research and analyse to find the latest boxing and motivation or counselling techniques and to generate confidence, excitement and enthusiasm and provide psychological support to fighters at the required time,” the three-time South Asian Games gold medallist said.

“We are just trying to copy our former foreign coaches without understanding the context of the whole work including fitness training, techniques, tactics and mental preparation of boxers,” said Zaigham, who serves as Director Sports in a Pakistani school at Issa Town, Bahrain.

“Unfortunately, we have not potential to analyse the current condition of our coaching and we don’t have an idea to improve its setup because we don’t have any active coaching commission. We don’t see any sensible and educated coach who could lead the team towards the right direction for taking required actions,” Zaigham pointed out. “A very big gap is perceived in coaching field due to improper arrangements and lack of creative thinking. The education set-up for our young coaches is not in a proper shape which is an acute need for our international target presently. Surely we know that our coaches are facing the situation at international platform physically. It is an alarm for us that our young coaches will not be able to replace the previous coaches with having a better approach in coming future,” he observed.

“I want to share second shocking news that we had another golden time when we led the world in boxing coaching. The coaches from different countries of the world wanted to learn from our coaches. Now the situation is we are being taught boxing coaching by instructors small countries of our region,” Zaigham said.

He said that the experts say that coaches have the responsibility to assist athletes in developing full potential. They are answerable for their training by analyzing their performances, instructing in relevant skills and providing encouragement. Moreover, the coaches are also responsible for the guidance of the athletes in their lives,” said the former Navy boxer. “Consequently the role of a coach will be diverse and varied, as an instructor, assessor, adviser, mentor, facilitator, demonstrator, supporter, fact finder, motivator, counsellor, organizer, planner and friend,” he explained.

“In relation to sports, the role of the coach is to create the right conditions for learning to happen and to find ways of motivating the athletes. Most of the athletes are highly motivated and therefore the task to maintain the motivation and to generate excitement and enthusiasm becomes more difficult. So, sports coaches should be able to assist athletes for preparing training programs, to communicate and assist them to develop new skills, and predict performance by using an evaluation test to monitor training progress effectively, “ Zaigham said.

“Therefore, it is a very difficult task and requires a very special person as coach is a backbone,” the former boxer was quick to add.