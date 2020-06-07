‘Double header creates new F1 fans’

LONDON: The managing director of Silverstone hopes the fact the English track is staging two Grand Prix races this season will help lure a new round of fans into Formula One.

The circuit will play host to races on August 2 and August 9 as part of a revised F1 calendar following the coronavirus outbreak. No Premier League matches are scheduled for those dates and unlike last year, when the British Grand Prix was up against England’s Cricket World Cup final triumph at Lord’s and the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, this year’s race may not face the same competition from rival sports events.

Indeed this year’s edition was initially moved back a week in July to avoid the Euro 2020 football and Wimbledon finals but would have clashed with the culmination of golf’s British Open. But all those marquee sports fixtures won’t take place in 2020 because of COVID-19.

"On the one hand of course you want your sport to dominate the back pages and sometimes the front," Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told BBC Radio. "But equally for the fans that attend the grand prix, we have had some absolutely fantastic afternoons when we have gone over to the main stage and watched the football or the cricket final.