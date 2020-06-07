Ganjera unhappy with PSB’s newly-constituted EC

KARACHI: Former Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera on Saturday questioned the composition of the newly-constituted Executive Committee (EC) of the PSB.

“Mostly ex-officio members are there in the committee. There must be the representation of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and national federations so that right decisions could be taken with consensus for sports development,” Ganjera told ‘The News’ in a brief chat on Saturday.

Two years ago Ganjera retired as DG PSB. All national federations still acknowledge his contribution as the PSB chief. After his retirement the things don’t seem in control of the acting Director Generals as several chiefs had to head the country’s most influential sports governing body since Ganjera’s exit.

However Ganjera was quick to add that the POA and national federations will have to play a constructive role when they are inducted into the ExCo. “If they are inducted into the ExCo they will have to realise their position and would have to play a positive role by sitting aside their political agendas,” Ganjera pointed out.

The PSB ExCo comprises federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), who heads it, Secretary IPC, Director General PSB, Joint Secretary Expenditure (Ministry of Finance) and MD NESPAK.

The 88th PSB Executive Committee meeting will be held at the IPC Ministry block in Islamabad on June 8 in which important discussion on several major sports subjects would be held and decisions are likely to be taken.

One of the key agendas of the meeting is to consider the revision of the National Sports Policy 2005. After devolution of sports through 18th amendment passed in 2010 major responsibility now rests on the shoulders of the provinces. This has left sports in difficult situation as due to lack of budget the PSB had to struggle to run sports at the central level. Sending teams abroad, funding federations, hiring foreign coaches, importing equipment, holding camps and administering other several important affairs were obstructed due to lack of budget during the last few years. The PSB ExCo, according to an insider, will discuss how the things could be streamlined at the central level to ensure smooth running of the country’s sports.

When Ganjera was asked by this correspondent whether there is need of any sports ministry in order to resolve such issues he said: “There should be a central sports authority like the system in Australia and India.”

“The PSB also can play a role effectively in running the country’s sports but it needs skilled hands who know how to handle the affairs,” Ganjera said.

The PSB ExCo which will be headed by the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, is also likely to consider and approve conferment of cash awards not falling under existing cash awards policy.

On this subject Ganjera said that giving cash awards to any distinctive player in any sport has never unsettled the PSB. “It has never been a problem for the PSB that a particular player should be given award or not. The PSB always has been opened to giving awards to every top player who brings laurel to the country but budgetary issues have always hampered the Board’s such steps,” Ganjera said.

When asked that the current IPC speaks about the public-private partnership issues when it talks to federations Ganjera made it clear that Pakistan’s sports have not yet achieved that position.

“We are far behind in sports. Almost every discipline needs state patronage. Yes, there are a couple of federations who can generate revenues but they face huge governance issues,” Ganjera saiid.

Some of the other points on the PSB ExCo agenda are to confirm the minutes of the 87th meeting held on February 10, 2020, to consider implementation report on decisions taken in the last meeting, ratification of repair and maintenance work of PSB Complex Islamabad executed by the Pakistan PWD and report/ recommendation of committee on medical bill, facility constituted by the Executive Committee in its 87th meeting.

Sources said that professional boxer M Waseem’s recent achievements are also likely to be discussed and there is a possibility that the former World No1 would also be given some cash prize in future.

Similarly it is also expected that the five Pakistan’s players, who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics in their respective disciplines, could also get some benefit as it is expected that their rare achievements would be appreciated and cash awards may be decided for them.

The country premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, shooters Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Gulfam Joseph and Khalil Akhtar and Melbourne-based horse rider Usman Khan have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics which will be held next summer in Tokyo following a year postponement due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. All these athletes are rare examples in Pakistan’s sports history.