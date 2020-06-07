close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

231 accused arrested

Lahore

Cantt Division police arrested 231 accused and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the last week.

Moreover 17 proclaimed offenders of A and B categories were arrested along with 33 court offenders. Cantt Division Police also arrested 101 criminals for violating Kite Flying, Aerial Firing, Bagging, Price Control and Loudspeaker Acts.

