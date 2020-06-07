231 accused arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cantt Division police arrested 231 accused and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the last week.
Moreover 17 proclaimed offenders of A and B categories were arrested along with 33 court offenders. Cantt Division Police also arrested 101 criminals for violating Kite Flying, Aerial Firing, Bagging, Price Control and Loudspeaker Acts.