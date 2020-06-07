Sindh package for healthcare workers demanded

karachi : A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the Sindh Assembly, Sidra Imran, on Saturday demanded of the provincial government to announce a special financial support package for doctors and other healthcare workers.

Imran, who made this demand in the ongoing Sindh Assembly session, paid tributes to the healthcare workers, and said the spirit of doctors and other medical staff saving lives of people at the peril of their own lives had strengthened the efforts against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the emergence of one coronavirus case on February 27 till now, the doctors and paramedical staff are serving the nation despite the lack of facilities, particularly the personal protective equipment,” she said, adding that they were serving the nation by risking their own lives.

Giving credit to the opposition parties, particularly the PTI, for convening the Sindh Assembly session to discuss the efforts against the COVID-19 spread, Imran said that instead of discussing to devise strategies for how to devise more effective policies to contain the virus, the Sindh government’s members started criticising the federal government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“In his speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan talked only about the suffering of the poor people of the country and how to ease it,” she said.

She said the prime minister had stopped the “corruption of the PPP” that had destroyed the province in its 12 years of rule. “It is the reason that the PPP members and leaders are shouting against him [the prime minister].”

The PTI MPA said the coronavirus was declared a global epidemic on January 25 and the first case of the virus emerged on February 27. “Since then, the PPP has continuously been levelling baseless allegations against the federal government in countless press conferences.”

Citing the World Health Organisation’s statistics, she said that at least 25,000 cases were to be reported in the country by April 25.

“But in Pakistan, only 13,000 cases were reported in the country mainly due to the positive strategy of the federal government.

Imran said that the federal government’s strategy to limit the coronavirus spread was highly appreciated all over the world.

She said that the National Command and Control Centre convened meetings on a daily basis in which all the provinces were told how fast the corona was spreading.

“The passage of the 18th amendment not only gives autonomy to the provinces but also increases the responsibility. But the Sindh government’s responsibility and measures against the coronavirus were not seen in the province,” she said.

The PTI lawmaker said that in the past 100 days, the federal government had given 2.8 million PPE kits to the Sindh government. “But unfortunately, those kits were not given to the doctors, and healthcare workers, and reports say that they are being sold in the markets.” Presenting the proposals, she said that the helpline set up by the Sindh government regarding the coronavirus should be declared free. “Create an awareness programme for the public and doctors in which they know how many beds are available in which hospital,” she suggested.