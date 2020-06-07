Police golf players lauded

LAHORE : A six-member delegation of Punjab Police golf team called on Additional IG Operations Punjab and Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Inam Ghani at Central Police Office on Saturday.

The players who met with the Additional IG are: Sub Inspector Muhammad Javed, Inspector Shehzadi Gulfam, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sultan, Traffic Warden Babar Ali, Dolphin Squad constables Muhammad Jamshed and Ghulam Qadir.