Sun Jun 07, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

Police golf players lauded

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE : A six-member delegation of Punjab Police golf team called on Additional IG Operations Punjab and Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Inam Ghani at Central Police Office on Saturday.

The players who met with the Additional IG are: Sub Inspector Muhammad Javed, Inspector Shehzadi Gulfam, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sultan, Traffic Warden Babar Ali, Dolphin Squad constables Muhammad Jamshed and Ghulam Qadir.

