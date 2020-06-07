Punjab govt to purchase injections for Covid-19 patients: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : The Punjab government has decided to purchase 1,000 injections, approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for Covid-19 patients, in the first phase.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Corona, chaired by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday. The meeting discussed in detail the current situation of coronavirus patients in the province and recommended that children would not be allowed in parks. Similarly, strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at public places would be ensured while violators would be punished.

Presiding over the meeting, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that there was no substitute for human life, adding that the government was spending all its resources to provide best medical facilities to coronavirus patients and the provision of injections approved by DRAP was also part of it.

He said that every citizen had now realised the severity of corona and in the same way every individual should fulfill their responsibility as well. He appealed to the general public to support the government in its ongoing efforts against the coronavirus by adhering to security measures as much as possible.

The senior minister said that the government might consider tightening restrictions again if more carelessness was shown by the public. He added that the principle of declaring hotspot areas was still being followed in the vicinity where more cases of coronavirus were being reported.

Abdul Aleem Khan clarified that daily activities in markets should continue five days a week and implementation of the lockdown should be ensured on Saturdays and Sundays. However, medical stores would remain open 24 hours a day and general stores could open from 9am to 7pm daily. Briefing the Cabinet Committee meeting, the Punjab chief secretary said that a crackdown on violators of the SOPs had been going on for the last two days in major cities of the province with the help of traffic police and positive results of the campaign had been witnessed.

The Punjab health secretary and other officials shared the statistics of corona patients in the province. The IGP Punjab, Commissioner Lahore and other officers also briefed the meeting about their respective departments.