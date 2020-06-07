Officers directed to expedite services to people

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik has directed the officers of the Local Government Department to work day and night for the provision of municipal services to the people so that people could not face any difficulty in getting basic civic amenities such as sanitation and water supply.

The chief secretary (CS) issued these directions to the 402 recently appointed municipal officers by the Local Government Department through video link at his Camp Office here on Saturday. Local Government Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

The CS said that provision of basic facilities to people at their doorstep was the priority of the government and the officers should play their role in fulfilling the vision of the government.

He said that the appointment of the officers would strengthen the local governments and administrative matters will be improved at the level of metropolitan, municipal corporations and tehsils.

Local Government Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi briefed that 402 municipal officers, including 32 women, were recruited through the Punjab Public Service Commission. He said that they were given four-week online training which saved Rs 26.8 million.