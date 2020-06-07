32 weapons dumped in house recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Badami Bagh police Saturday recovered 32 weapons dumped in a house at Data Nagar.
The house was owned by one Haji Alyas of Data Nagar, Badami Bagh. Police recovered 32 weapons, including rifles, Kalashnikovs and pistols. Meanwhile, Badami Bagh police arrested five alleged gamblers and seized stake money and electronic appliances.