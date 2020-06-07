close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

32 weapons dumped in house recovered

Lahore

LAHORE : Badami Bagh police Saturday recovered 32 weapons dumped in a house at Data Nagar.

The house was owned by one Haji Alyas of Data Nagar, Badami Bagh. Police recovered 32 weapons, including rifles, Kalashnikovs and pistols. Meanwhile, Badami Bagh police arrested five alleged gamblers and seized stake money and electronic appliances.

