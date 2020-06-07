close
June 7, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

Two caught stealing hospital medicines

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE : The administration of Services Hospital caught two persons, including a hospital staffer, who were trying to steal medicines worth millions of rupees from the store.

The administration recovered the medicines from a car and handed over the culprits identified as Amjad Iqbal and Zahid Ali to Shadman police for legal action.

