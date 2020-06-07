close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

Usman Buzdar seeks report on dog bite incident

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of children bitten by dogs in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from the Dera Ghazi Khan RPO.

Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the death of a child and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. He directed the authorities to provide best treatment facilities to the injured children. He directed them to investigate the tragic incident and submit a report to his office so that legal action could be taken against those responsible for the negligence.

Latest News

More From Lahore