Usman Buzdar seeks report on dog bite incident

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of children bitten by dogs in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from the Dera Ghazi Khan RPO.

Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the death of a child and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. He directed the authorities to provide best treatment facilities to the injured children. He directed them to investigate the tragic incident and submit a report to his office so that legal action could be taken against those responsible for the negligence.