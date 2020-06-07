Covid-19 kills 2 more in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two more patients of coronavirus lost battle for life Saturday, taking the tally of fatalities to 21 in Nowshera district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Also, the number of confirmed coronavirus patients reached 382 after 11 more suspected patients tested positive for the viral disease. Sohail Khan, a resident of Shama Chowk, and Niaz Muhammad, a radio mechanic and resident of Mohallah Zawani in Nowshera Kalaan were under treatment for the viral infection but could not survive and expired while struggling for life. Officials said that two each patients died of corona for the third consecutive day on Saturday, which had set alarm bell ringing among the official circle. They appealed to people to observe SOPs and other safety steps to stem the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the area.