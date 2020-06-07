Two more cops die of Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Two more cops died of Covid-19 last week as the number of policemen who tested positive for coronavirus has increased.

The two deaths raised to five the number of policemen who have died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At least nine officials of the Forensic Sciences Laboratory of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police tested positive on Saturday.

They were tested after one employee turned out to be coronavirus positive. It was learnt that test reports of 24 more officials are awaited. An official said that despite using personal protection equipment (PPEs) and all guidelines, the Forensic Sciences Laboratory employees were vulnerable as they opened parcels, checked them under microscope with naked eye and conducted different chemical tests. The official added that two policemen of the Capital City Police had died of Covid-19 a couple of days back. One had met a road accident and had other illnesses as well but he also tested positive for Covid-19. This has increased the number of the cops who lost their lives to Covid-19 in KP Police to five.

Earlier, three policemen had lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Mardan region. The first one was Mohammad Faheem, a member of the bomb disposal unit in Nowshera. Later, Ghani Syed, an inspector of the investigation wing in Swabi and Razi Khan, a sub-inspector serving in Mardan, also died of Covid-19. The situation is worsening with each passing day as more policemen have tested positive. The number could be higher if more tests were conducted, a source said. An official pointed out that no senior officer in KP has so far undertaken the test. In other provinces, senior police officials have also tested positive in the last few days. The official added at least 60 policemen serving in different regions and wings in KP have tested positive. Some of them have recovered after spending two weeks in quarantine. Those who tested positive for Covid-19 while on duty included cops from different regions, Capital City Police, Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department and the Forensic Sciences Laboratory. The official said that officers of the rank of superintendent of police, their deputies and inspectors had tested positive for Covid-19. The cops who have recovered from the disease have rejoined duty. “I have recovered after remaining in quarantine for over two weeks. I have joined my duty to maintain law and order as well as ensure implementation of SOPs for social distancing,” said Syed Atiq Shah, a deputy superintendent of police in Peshawar City. He was among the cops who sealed different places in the city after positive cases were reported from there. He also was part of the team that implemented the lockdown during Ramazan.

Many in the force have asked for proper Shaheed Package to compensate those who have died of Covid-19, arguing that they have sacrificed their lives for others. An official said the central police office was going to take up the issue of proper Shaheed Package for these cops as well as provision of incentives including quality PPEs, facemasks, sanitisers and quarantine facility. He felt the all those policemen performing duty at quarantine centres, hospitals and other sensitive places should be properly compensated.