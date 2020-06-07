CM adviser says govt committed to fighting corona

PESHAWAR: Adviser to CM on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir on Saturday asked opposition to set aside politics as the country was battling the Covid-19 pandemic and said the all parties conference (APC) of the opposition parties was meant for point-scoring.

Speaking at a media briefing, he said the prevailing situation warranted unity. The adviser said the provincial government was taking steps to contain the coronavirus. Ajmal Wazir said the government launched the Ehsaas Programme to facilitate the families affected by the lockdown. He said that for the first time in history, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and chief ministers of all the provinces were consulted in the National Coordinating Committee. Ajmal Wazir said the government was taking steps to resolve problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis stranded in the Gulf States. He said that flight operation from the Bacha Khan International Airport had resumed on request of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, adding that bodies of the Pakistanis who breathed last abroad were also being brought back. He added that over 4000 overseas Pakistanis were brought back to the country in the last two months on 23 special flights from various gulf countries. He said the passengers were screened and those found positive were quarantined. He added that quarantine centres were established in Khyber district for Pakistanis returning from Afghanistan. “In the forthcoming budget, we will allocate significant amount for the development for the merged districts,” he said. The adviser appreciated services of doctors and other medical staff and said that doctors and medical staff were fighting against coronavirus despite limited resources. The doctors and medical staff were the real heroes and their services would always be remembered, he informed, adding businesses were allowed to under SOPs but the district administration will take action if the SOPs were violated.