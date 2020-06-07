Crowd to attend The Memorial golf event

LOS ANGELES: Golf fans will likely undergo temperature checks and carry social distancing chip technology as The Memorial got the green light to become the first PGA event to allow the return of spectators.

Tournament organisers said they have received official approval from health officials in the state of Ohio to become the first to permit fans since the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the golf season in mid-March.

The Memorial was originally scheduled to take place on June 4-7 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, but was moved to July 16-19. “It’s official, thanks to State approval & support from the @PGATOUR, patrons will be permitted to attend the 45th edition of #theMemorial,” the tournament posted on its Twitter feed.