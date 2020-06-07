Two ‘robbers’ badly beaten by mob in Korangi

Two suspected robbers, who were busy looting citizens, were badly beaten by a mob in Korangi’s Sector 50-B on Saturday.

The Zaman Town police reached the scene and tried to rescue the robbers from the mob, but the crowd turned more violent upon seeing the police and attempted to set the suspects on fire, pelting stones at the police personnel and police vehicle. Keeping the violent situation in view, a heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and took the custody of both the robbers.

The robbers, who are yet to be identified, were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention under police custody. Two pistols were recovered from their possession, the police claimed.

Cases against the robbers and the mob, for taking law into their own hands, have been registered while an investigation is under way.

Motorcycle thieves

The Anti Vehicle Lifting (AVLC) claimed to have busted a four-member gang of motorcycle thieves and motorcycle mechanics and two stolen motorcycles were recovered.

According to a spokesperson for the AVLC, they were apprehended during a raid conducted in Shah Faisal. Seven chassis, six petrol tanks, seven mudguards, five handles and six bags of different parts of motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The suspects used to steal or snatch motorcycles and sell the stolen motorcycles’ parts. They were arrested earlier also and hence they had criminal record. They were identified as Matiur Rehman, son of Anwar, Salman Badshah, son of Nazar, Ovais, son of Ghulam Rasool, and Zainul Abideen, son of Nadeem.

Separately, the Mehmoodabad police also claimed to have arrested four suspects for being allegedly involved in motorcycle lifting and street crimes. The police also claimed to have recovered weapons and four stolen motorcycles from their possession. They were identified as Azeem alias Chaudhry, Wasif alais Sonu, Ovais and Adnan.

In another raid, the Brigade police arrested Monis and Sajid and recovered arms and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.