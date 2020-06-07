JUI-F demands reversal of decision to lay off PSM workers

Criticising the federal government for deciding to lay off thousands of employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the decision, and said the government has been finding excuses to sell state institutions.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has recently decided to approve the golden handshake package for the PSM workers ahead of its privatisation.

Maulana Rashid Soomro, the JUI-F Sindh secretary-general, said on Saturday his party would oppose the privatisation of the PSM. “In the name of the so-called golden handshake, the government made plans to forcibly terminate 9,350 employees from the PSM,” he said. Soomro demanded the payment of all dues of the PSM employees and the reversal of the decision of the dismissals of thousands of workers.

