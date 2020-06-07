Two injured for resisting mugging bids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was shot and injured over offering resistance to a robbing bid in North Karachi on Saturday.
The man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 45-year-old Altaf Hussain, son of Ghulam Muhammad. According to the Manghopir police, Hussain received multiple bullet wounds to his legs; however, doctors termed his condition out of danger.
Separately, 22-year-old Ahsan Khan, son of Ajab Khan, was wounded in Shah Latif Town.
He was taken to the JPMC. Police said the man was injured for putting up resistance to a mugging bid.