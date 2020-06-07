close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

Two injured for resisting mugging bids

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

A man was shot and injured over offering resistance to a robbing bid in North Karachi on Saturday.

The man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 45-year-old Altaf Hussain, son of Ghulam Muhammad. According to the Manghopir police, Hussain received multiple bullet wounds to his legs; however, doctors termed his condition out of danger.

Separately, 22-year-old Ahsan Khan, son of Ajab Khan, was wounded in Shah Latif Town.

He was taken to the JPMC. Police said the man was injured for putting up resistance to a mugging bid.

Latest News

More From Karachi